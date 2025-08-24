Twists and Turns Help Local Charities as Big Winners After First-Annual Cannonball Run

All the fun aside of being able to shop and party lake-style over the past week, the big winners are local charities after the curtain came down over the weekend on the first annual Cannonball Run.

The week-long event culminated with live remotes on 93.5 Rocks the Lake from Camden on the Lake and Captain Ron’s.

And when it was over, Tim Conrad and Dustin Woolery were the $25,000 winners with Conrad donating his windfall to the Angostura Fire Department in his hometown of Deadwood, South Dakota, to go toward an actual firehouse for the department.

Woolery also joined in the action donating $5,000 of his winnings back to the Cannonball Run charities. And Kathy Hoffer, from here in the lake area, won the 2024 Yamaha waverunner and trailer from Surdyke’s.

Over $100,000 was raised just from sponsors of the event with a final total to be announced in the next month.