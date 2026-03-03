Vigilance Being Urged Following Military Strikes Against Iran

Reaction continues to come in following the U.S. and Israeli military strikes against Iran with one of the main questions being ‘why now?’

Lake area and Missouri Congressman Mark Alford says the timing has everything to do with what he calls an imminent threat that Iran has been developing against the U.S.

Alford also says the U.S. is very vulnerable right now to terrorist strikes including the possibility that something like that could even happen right here in the lake area.

The Congressman advises not to take any chances…if you see or hear something that doesn’t seem right to pick up a phone and report it to local authorities.