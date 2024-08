A Brumley woman is seriously hurt in a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon on Route-U at Bentown Ridge Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when 30-year-old Logan Stone, of Brumley, attempted to turn from the intersection and was hit by 27-year-old Olivia Taylor, of Fort Leonard Wood.

Taylor was wearing a seat belt and escaped injury while Stone was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries…she was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.