Osage Beach Assistant City Administrator Resigns

Just a couple days after the arrival of a new city administrator, Osage Beach now has the “help wanted” sign hanging after the assistant city administrator announces his resignation.

New Administrator Devin Lake says that Mike Welty is moving on to serve in the same capacity with the City of St. Clair.

Welty has over 20 years with Osage Beach and will work his final official day for the city on Friday, August 30th.

In the meantime, until that day, Welty will be focusing his remaining time on assisting with the budget and transferring his duties to the appropriate staff members.