Buckle Up Phone Down Campaign Started Nine Years Ago This Week

Nine years ago on Wednesday, the State of Missouri took the lead in a campaign aimed at improving the safety of all who travel on our highways and bi-ways.

It’s called “Buckle Up, Phone Down” with the success of the program very much dependent on two key factors.

“If you are the driver to put your phone down and everyone in the vehicle, buckle up. We see increasingly number of crashes because people are distracted because they’re being on our phones. We do have a hands free law now to where you’re not allowed to have something in your hand, a communication device in your hand while you’re driving. And then if you are in a wreck, the the number one thing that can protect you from serious injuries to have your seat belt on.”

MoDOT Central District Area Traffic Engineer Trent Brooks.

Brooks also says, since the campaign’s inception, more than half of the states across the country have also adopted a similar safety campaign.