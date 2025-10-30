Search Warrant Nets Two on Trafficking Charges in Camden County

A narcotics search warrant served up on Tuesday by Camden County deputies and the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force nets two on formal charges of second-degree drug trafficking.

The probable cause statements allege that the homeowner, Jill Parry of Lake Ozark, and Thomas Shoemaker of Camdenton, were both arrested at the scene which resulted in the seizures of approximately 50 grams of meth, over 600 fentanyl pills, five different prescribed narcotics and paraphernalia.

Parry and Shoemaker are being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.