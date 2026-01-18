Budget Amendments, Voluntary Annexation for Outlet Mall Parcel to be Included in Redevelopment Highlight This Week’s Osage Beach Board Meeting

Budget amendments for Fiscal 2026 highlight this week’s board of aldermen meeting in Osage Beach.

Amendments dealing with repairs to city hall, building maintenance, the Margaritaville Sewer Relocation Project and a Lift Station Improvements Project all appear on the published agenda.

The city will also consider a voluntary annexation request for a small parcel of property located in the old outlet mall never annexed and left surrounded by city property when the 54 Expressway was annexed. Without the annexation now being considered, the parcel cannot be included in any redevelopment plan for the mall.

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, Thursday afternoon in city hall, will begin at 5:30.