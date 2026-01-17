Video Gambling Machines in Lake Area Apparently Under Investigation

Electronic gambling devices in different locations such as convenience stores around the lake area may be in the crosshairs of law enforcement.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control responded in August to an undisclosed location in Lake Ozark to investigate a complaint of illegal gambling devices inside the store. Four machines were found including one called “Lucky Irish” which was played and paid out to the investigator.

The probable cause statement alleges that pre-reveal features on the machines do not alter an outcome or remove the element of chance because the player is still required to move past the immediate play for the chance to reach a winning game.

Shabnam Narsingani of O’Fallon, Missouri, was identified as being associated with the devices in the Lake Ozark store and is charged with a misdemeanor of possessing a gambling device.

A summons was issued with a court date of February 17th in Camden County.