A Sunday car-pedestrian accident in Laclede County killed a man visiting from San Bernadino County California.

The State Highway Patrol says 80 year old Ronald Nelson of Hesperia California was pronounced dead at the scene after an SUV driven by 32 year old Stormi Carter of Huntsville Arkansas struck him on Interstate 44 near Phillipsburg.

It happened at about 5:30 PM, and Carter reportedly told troopers the victim simply walked into the traffic lane for unknown reasons.