California Missouri Man Faces Domestic Assault Charges

A California Missouri man is now facing Domestic Assault charges following an incident that happened on Tuesday.

According to Moniteau Officials, the man identified as Henry Dawson, was seen leaving a residence where officers had been dispatched for the call of an active physical assault.

Documents show Dawson told officers he “had a verbal argument” with a woman and that she “fell when he pushed her” during the argument.

Officers discovered the woman inside on the floor in the fetal position, with three deep cuts on her face and her mouth.

The victim told police that Dawson hit her twice with a closed fist during the argument, once while standing and the other while she was on the floor.

She was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

Dawson is facing 3rd degree domestic assault charges and is currently being held on a $5,000 cash bond.