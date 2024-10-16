Camden Commission Likely To Look Into More Funding For Guardian Ad Litem Program

When the Camden County Commission ultimately signs off on the next fiscal year budget, one of the line items to be considered will be an increase for funding the guardian ad litem program.

The program, according to Associate Circuit Judge Heather Miller, is two-fold.

“There are differences between guardian light of fund for the juvenile court and then the guardian light of fund in the associate level, which deals both with guardian items for dissolutions, paternity cases where there’s allegations of abuse and neglect and ex-partes’ so child order and protections.”

Judge Miller also says the current cases calling for guardian ad-litems are largely being paid at a rate of $150-$250 per case instead of normal attorney fees which are not feasible with the increase of cases.

The court is asking the county commission for an increase in funding up to $13,000 to cover the costs.

It’s an increase the commission will likely decide in November.