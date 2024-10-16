Three People Dead – Including Two Children – Following Head-On Crash On Highway 17

A head-on collision Tuesday afternoon on Missouri-17 north of Houston in Texas County leaves three people dead and two others injured.

The highway patrol says one of the vehicles involved ran off the roadway before returning to the road and skidding across the center into the path of another vehicle.

The 23-year-old man driving the car that crossed over and two passengers, a 25-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers were also hurt…a 3-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries and a 1-year-old boy who suffered moderate injuries…they were flown from the scene.

The other driver was not injured.