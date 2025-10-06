Camden Commission Meeting Twice On Tuesday

The Camden County Commission gets together again on Tuesday with a busy agenda for the day.

The commission will first get together at 10:00-AM for discussion about potential locations for the recently approved mural to honor Charlie Kirk as well as a couple public hearings to reduce speed limits on Tall Timbers and Keystone drives, and a bid award for inmate medical services at the county jail.

After taking a break, the commission then gets together again at 6:00-PM for preliminary budget meetings for the health department, I-T and the auditor’s office.

Both meetings will take place in the 3rd floor meeting room of the administration building.