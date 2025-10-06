fbpx

Mon. Oct 6th, 2025

 

Camden Commission Meeting Twice On Tuesday

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Monday, October 6th, 2025

The Camden County Commission gets together again on Tuesday with a busy  agenda for the day.

The commission will first get together at 10:00-AM for discussion about potential locations for the recently approved mural to honor Charlie Kirk as well as a couple public hearings to reduce speed limits on Tall Timbers and Keystone drives, and a bid award for inmate medical services at the county jail.

After taking a break, the commission then gets together again at 6:00-PM for preliminary budget meetings for the health department, I-T and the auditor’s office.

Both meetings will take place in the 3rd floor meeting room of the administration building.

All News RSS Feed Front Page News Local Meetings Monday, October 6th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony