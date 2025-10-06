Local High School Football Results From Friday Night

The lake to high school football….and now you heard it on 93.5 Rocks on Friday.

The Lakers lose to a really good Rockbridge team…63 to 7, the final score after Camdenton had it really very close through about the 1st 15 minutes.

Lakers are now one and five on the season.

Meanwhile, Osage, they’re five and one.

They hammer Hallsville 46 to 15.

Couple Rd. tilts coming up next for the Indians.

They’ll be at Boonville this Friday night.

You can hear it on Classic Country 104.9.

Elsewhere in the Lake Area….

The Eldon Mustangs have dropped three in a row.

After a 3 and 0 start, they fall to Southern Boone 34 to 20.

Versailles still looking for their first win of the year.

They’re blanked by Adrian, 61 to nothing.

Warsaw blows out El Dorado Springs, 48 to nothing.

Cole Camp wins over Butler, 38 to 26, while Lincoln falls to New Heights Christian, 16 to 70.