The Camden County Commission has inked a deal worth more than $325,000 per year for I-T services.

With Second District Commissioner Don Williams absent from the meeting, First District Commissioner James Gohagen and Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton both gave the Huber and Associates deal a thumbs up.

The cost is $27,429.00 per month and the terms of the total $329,000 deal are fixed over a three-year period, with the 12 month renewal incorporated into the contract.