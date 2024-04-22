Southeastern Missouri Sees Four Different Small Earthquakes Over Past Week

Southeast Missouri does a little shaking over the past week with at least four small scale earthquakes reported by the U-S-G-S.

The most recent, a 2.4 on the Richter scale, was reported around 10:30 Sunday morning 4.7 kilometers deep and about four kilometers east-southeast of Matthews near the bootheel.

Other southeast Missouri earthquakes over the past week included a 2.0 around 2:00 Saturday morning centered east-southeast of Marston; a 1.4 around 8:30 Friday morning west-southwest of Howardville; and another one centered near Marston on Thursday of last week.

It measured a 1.6 and a little more than eight miles deep.

No damage was reported as a result of the quakes.