Royals Win 1 Out Of 3 Games With Orioles While Cardinals Are Blanked By The Brewers

The Royals were able to take care of the Baltimore Orioles at a battle of two second place teams on Friday night, but the momentum shifted Saturday and Sunday in back -to -back Baltimore wins, culminating Sunday with a 5 -0 shutout.

The Royals could not get to Baltimore lefty Cole Irvin.

He pitched six and two -thirds shutout innings, gave up four hits, two strikeouts, two walks, earns his first win of the season at the plate.

The Royals with just five hits, one of their lesser performances of the season, but they remain in second place three games out of first in the American League Central Division.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals, they are in dead last in the NL Central, blanked by the Brewers, Sunday swept by Milwaukee at Busch Stadium, and let’s start with the performance from Sonny Gray though, because he did everything possible to win a ballgame.

Sonny struck out 12 over six and a third innings, but would finally wear down a little bit in the seventh.

The Brewers would get to him for the only two runs of the ballgame in a 2 -0 shutout.

The Cardinals at the plate, not delivering with runners in scoring position, but still just six hits for the entire ballgame.