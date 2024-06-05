Camden Commission Temporarily Puts Camden Line Bridge On The Backburner

The scheduled bid opening for the Camden Line bridge project is put on the back burner, at least for the time being, by the Camden County Commission.

The commission took up the issue during Tuesday’s meeting and, according to Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton, he believed that the commission needed more time to review the one and only bid received.

“We’ve been working on it for quite some time, and it’s been approved for matching funds. We’re just now getting to the actual bid and construction of things.”

It’s estimated that the project will cost just under one-million dollars which the county would be responsible for 20-percent.

The bid opening is to be put back on a future agenda.