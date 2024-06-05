Wild Accident on North Highway-5 in Camden County Sends One to the Hospital

A Colorado woman is seriously injured when the vehicle she was driving on north highway-5 near Standing Rock Road in Camden County crossed over the center before leaving the highway, striking a ditch and a retaining wall, then went airborne over Nowhere Lane and overturned.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says it happened shortly before 7:30 Wednesday morning.

38-year-old Autumn Steele, of Loveland, Colorado, was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries when she was ejected from the Jeep Cherokee.

Steele was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.