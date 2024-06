The City of Eldon is hoping you will kick off the 4th of July by hitting the streets for the “Firecracker 5K Run-Walk.”

The event will start and finish at the Eldon Public Safety Building.

Those who pre-register will get to do the run-walk in style with t-shirts being given away.

Pre-registration will close on June 27th.

The run-walk, itself on the 4th, will begin at 7:30 that morning.