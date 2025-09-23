BREAKING: Murder Charge Filed in Morgan County Believed to be in Connection to Monday Shooting

First-degree murder and armed criminal action charges have been filed in Morgan County in connection with the shooting death of Johnetta Yeager, an worker at the soil and water conservation office in Versailles.

Court records show that 56-year-old Robert J. Anselmo, of Eldon, was booked into the Morgan County Jail shortly after 8:00 Monday night about two hours after Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee, in an online release, posted that a suspect was taken into custody in Miller County.

Anselmo, who has a history in the courtroom with the victim, is being held without bond.

As of late this afternoon, no motive was announced for the shooting which happened in the soil and water conservation office parking lot on South Burke Street and was reported just after 7:30 Monday morning.

It has been acknowledged that Yeager had an ex-parte filed against Anselmo.

KRMS News will pass along more details when released.