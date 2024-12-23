Camden County Commission & Sheriff Move Forward With Continued Service For Village Of Four Seasons

Calling it a good working relationship, the Camden County Commission gives its blessings to the continuation of a contract for the sheriff’s office to provide service to the Village of Four Seasons.

Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton says the renewed agreement will not reflect any changes in terms of the contract that’s been in place for the past couple years.

“The contract let’s see Article 2 bills agreed to pay the Camden County Treasurer for the period of January 1, 2025 to December 31st, 2025 and amounts of $82,403 paid in four equal installments of $20,600.75.”

The possibility of expanding the current substation located in the village is also expected to be a future topic of discussion between the county, the sheriff’s office and the village.