ACLU-Missouri Hails Court Decision on Amendment 3, Says Fight Will Continue

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri is hailing a court ruling in which a circuit court judge struck down the state’s total abortion ban and most medically unnecessary restrictions.

ACLU-Missouri Director of Litigation Gillian Wilcox calls the court decision the first step toward realizing the promise of Missourians’ new constitutional right to reproductive freedom as voted on with the passage of Amendment-3 back on November 5th.

Some restrictions do remain in place including physical facility licensure requirements mandating that abortion clinics obtain a license from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and allowing the department to create and enforce additional restrictions that in the past have been used to deny licensing to facilities that provided abortion care.

ACLU-Missouri says the fight will continue until abortion rights are fully recognized by the courts.