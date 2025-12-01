Camden County Commission Starts Juggling Former Lodging Tax Monies

The Camden County Commission juggles a little over $1.7 million dollars in, what appeared to be, a routine budget amendment involving collected funds from the now-defunct tourism lodging tax.

“Previously, the Commission has ordered that to be put into its own separate line item, and it will be. So this is a budget amendment totaling to a million 7….for country revenue which is going into line item 175….175 TCLA.”

The TCLA label for the action, according to Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton, is just being used for when the county needs to refer to the new line item.

The transfer still leaves a million dollars of funding not claimed or reimbursed after the business districts were disbanded to only be used along with the new line item for the promotion of Camden County tourism.