What appears to be a short agenda awaits the next meeting of the Camden County Commission.

Discussion items on the published agenda include the annual service agreement with Missouri Bell Telecom, the sewer board appointment of Chrissie Messina, and three surplus funds requests…one for $27,000, another for just under $34,000 and the other one for a little more than $71,000.

The commission meeting, in the 3rd floor meeting room Thursday morning, will begin at 10:00.