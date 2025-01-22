Lake Rep Jeff Vernetti’s Bill To Protect Seasonal Businesses Read Twice In Missouri House

With minimum wage for most employers across Missouri set to increase to $15.00 per hour on January 1st of next year, lake area Representative Jeff Vernetti is keeping a close eye on his “Entrepreneur Rights Act.”

House Bill-546, according to Vernetti, is aimed at protecting small and seasonal businesses from having to comply with the voter-approved minimum wage.

“To which would eliminate the increase in minimum wage and paid time leave with businesses of of 50 or less employees and seasonal businesses. So that’ll be a big Swatch of this district.”

Those businesses would still be required to comply with the rest of the minimum wage law that was in effect on the final day of 2024. The bottom line, according to Vernetti, is to keep more of your hard-earned cash in your pocket.

“Really what happens is when those wages are forced to go up, so will prices.”

To date, Vernetti’s bill has been read twice in the House.