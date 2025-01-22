Issues With Bills In The Mail Causing Confusion For Lake Ozark Residents

The question of water and sewer bills not being received in a timely fashion, some even before automatic deductions were taken out for payments, becomes an issue in Lake Ozark.

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, City Administrator Harrison Fry says the bills were sent out at their normal times and that recent weather was probably a factor in the bills not arriving on time.

“We know they went out, we know that they had been lost. But again, there’s some folks who haven’t yet seen theirs. And I, I don’t want to point the finger at anybody or any agency, but we put them in the mail. So it it’s clearly a Postal Service issue.”

There were also some 20-40 property tax bills apparently not delivered on time to their rightful recipients.

Fry also says, if there are any questions about the bills or any possible late fees, you should contact city hall.