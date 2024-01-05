Camden County EMA Continues Strategic Plan Overhaul

The Strategic Plan continues to take shape for the Camden County Emergency Management Agency.

Director Samantha Henley says staff members of the E-M-A continue overhauling the plan which will cover 2024 through 2026.

The plan, according to Henley, also covers the Community Emergency Response Team and is geared toward steering the actions of E-M-A and CERT by focusing on training, public outreach, response and recovery efforts if needed.

A copy of the strategic plan, when it’s completed, will be available on the E-M-A’s website.