Camdenton Man Facing Nine Years Behind Bars Due To Numerous Felonies

A Camdenton-area man is sentenced on several felony charges and will spend the next nine years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

28-year-old Brandon Broswell had been facing charges of resisting arrest from October-2021, delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession from April-2022 and DWI-causing the death of another from January-2022.

On the DWI case, Broswell had been accused of being under the influence when the accident happened along Route-TT near Crane Cove Road which took the life of his passenger, 36-year-old John Johnston of Sunrise Beach.

Broswell, himself, was seriously hurt in the accident…neither one was wearing a seat belt at the time.

In court on Wednesday, Broswell was sentenced by Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner to seven years on the resisting charge, nine years on the delivery of a controlled substance charge, another nine years on each of the three possession charges and nine years on the DWI-death of another charge.

Broswell was also sentenced to 10 days on a prior felony offender charge and given credit on all the charges for more than 600 days of time served already.

The sentences, as handed down, are to be served concurrently.

Reporter Mike Anthony