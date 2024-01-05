Camdenton Man Facing Nine Years Behind Bars Due To Numerous Felonies

A Camdenton-area man is sentenced on several felony charges and will spend the next nine years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

28-year-old Brandon Broswell had been facing charges of resisting arrest from October-2021, delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession from April-2022 and DWI-causing the death of another from January-2022.

On the DWI case, Broswell had been accused of being under the influence when the accident happened along Route-TT near Crane Cove Road which took the life of his passenger, 36-year-old John Johnston of Sunrise Beach.

Broswell, himself, was seriously hurt in the accident…neither one was wearing a seat belt at the time.

In court on Wednesday, Broswell was sentenced by Circuit Judge Matthew Hamner to seven years on the resisting charge, nine years on the delivery of a controlled substance charge, another nine years on each of the three possession charges and nine years on the DWI-death of another charge.

Broswell was also sentenced to 10 days on a prior felony offender charge and given credit on all the charges for more than 600 days of time served already.

The sentences, as handed down, are to be served concurrently.