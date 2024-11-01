Football Games For The Weekend Into Monday Are Shaping Up To Be Big

All right, let’s get you ready for the first week of high school district playoff football.

We’ve got coverage. 93.5 rocks the Lake & KRMSTV as the Lakers travel to Rolla to take on the Bulldogs.

Camdenton has had the edge in this series.

They’ve won the last four meetings.

Two of those meetings have also come in the playoffs.

Camdenton, with a win, would play top seed Helias in Jeff City next week.

School of the Osage one of the tougher districts in Class 4.

They are hosting A 5 win Fort Zumwalt team a win here.

Osage would play undefeated state ranked Warrenton next week.

Eldon looking to snap a losing streak.

They are taking on Knob Noster

Versailles, also a losing streak.

They will get seven win Boonville

Winless Cole Camp….They will meet Russellville

Lincoln is taking on Skyline….

Warsaw is off….their next game comes next week with a team TBD at this time.

All of those games in the district playoffs tonight

In the NFL the Kansas City Chiefs, they don’t play until Monday Night Football against Tampa Bay.

College Football….Mizzou has a bye week as well.

They’ll get Oklahoma next Saturday in Columbia.

Mizzou basketball opens the season Monday night down in Memphis.

Head coach Dennis Gates has named his team captains Caleb Grill, Tamar Bates and Jeremy Sanchez.