Camden County Prosecutor Request Additional Budget For Ongoing Cases

With this year’s expected budget already being exceeded, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has started conversation with the county commission about a possible budget amendment.

Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor says the main issue is an unexpected number of cases that are dragging out the process.

“We had specific cases that were set for plea that now will not be pled and are going to be involved in depositions etcetera. And those costs are very expensive to the prosecutor’s office and were not calculated in to our original budget.”

Grosvenor is estimating, as-is, that her year-end budget will face a projected shortfall of a minimum $100,000 and could run as high as $200,000.

The issue was taken under advisement with the prosecutor’s office expected to come back with more specific numbers before any action will be considered by the county commission.