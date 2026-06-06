MODOT Gearing Up For Forward-44 Alongside I-70 Project

The Missouri Department of Transportation continues its work on expanding Interstate-70 to three lanes in each direction across the state while also gearing up for another major statewide project.

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the legislature-approved Forward-44 project will be done in several different steps.

“It’s a little more specific on the locations, pieced together a little bit more, so there’s just specific segments.”

Roeger also says the planned work for the two interstates fills two very different needs.

“I-70 and what it carries as far as total volume of vehicles and then the the freight movement on I-44, huge, utterly important, most important to east West corridors in the state of Missouri and what it means to the entire country.”

Work on the Forward-44 project is expected to begin sometime next year.