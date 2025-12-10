Camden County Prosecutor Says 2025 Was Very Busy

With the calendar rapidly winding down, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 2025 was another busy year in the courtrooms.

Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor says, looking back, part of the busy caseload dates back to the Covid years and trying to catch up.

“There’s just a lot of cases, and when you start in 2023 and you still have cases pending from 2019, you got some problems.”

Grosvenor also says when you combine the backlog of cases with new cases being filed that the year was pretty much non-stop.

“Year over year, I think it’s kind of interesting we charge about 3000 cases and about 1000 of those are felonies.”

Drug charges will typically make up most of the felony cases while DWI’s will make up most of the misdemeanors in Camden County.