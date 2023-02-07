Camden County Republican Club Meeting Set For 21st

The Camden County Republican Club will get together for its monthly meeting coming up on the 21st of this month.

Guest speakers will include Gail Griswold on public education, Charlene Moore on home schooling and Cindy Jones…a senior policy counsel with the Americans for Prosperity Foundation.

RSVP’s for the meeting are needed by Sunday, the 19th, by texting or calling 573-873-8795.

The Camden County Republican Club meeting, on the 21st at the Community Christian Church in Camdenton, will begin at 7:00 that night.