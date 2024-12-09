Camden County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Disturbance at CALO

An investigation is underway after an incident late Sunday morning at the CALO Treatment Center on Horseshoe Bend.

Social media reports indicated that several of the residents had jumped off a roof and suffered various injuries. However, according to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, there was one juvenile who jumped off a rooftop about 15 feet high and was transported by helicopter to an area hospital.

There were also multiple juvenile residents involved in some kind of a disturbance which may have been connected to the juvenile who reportedly had jumped from the rooftop.

No other information is being released at this time and may not be released due to the subjects involved being juveniles.

CALO is a residential treatment center for teens and pre-teens.