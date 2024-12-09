One Injured in Rocky Mount Area Residential Fire

Significant damage is reported to a single-wide manufactured home after a fire in Miller County.

Rocky Mount Fire Chief Jonathan Trail says the call to the 100-block of Hwy-Z was received around 2:00 Sunday afternoon and brought under control shortly after crews arrived on the scene.

The lone resident was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Lake Ozark, Eldon and Moreau fire districts. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called in to investigate the cause which, according to preliminary information, appears to had been accidental.