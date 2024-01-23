Camden Deputies Nab Three Wanted Suspect & Drugs During Search On Friday

Three people are facing drug charges following the search of a home in Camden County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, deputies were on the hunt for a person with active warrants in 2000 block of North Highway 7 on Friday afternoon.

During the search, deputies spoke to a homeowner who allowed them entry into the residence, where they observed drug paraphernalia & located several wanted suspects hiding inside the home.

They include 31-year-old Joseph Gibbs of Sunrise Beach, 41-year-old Kiefer Renfro of Kansas City and 40-year-old Treva Trower of Camdenton.

Further investigation uncovered more drug related items commonly used in the distribution of narcotics including pipes, scales, baggies, bongs, several firearms, ammunition and over a half pound of methamphetamine.

Trower faces charges of drug possession and a court date in February. She has since been released on a $75,000 bond.

Joseph Gibbs faces charges of Drug Trafficking & 4 other outstanding warrants. He’s being held on a $257,000 bond.

Kiefer Renfro also faces drug trafficking charges & violation of parole. He’s being held without bond.

Additional charges are expected in the case.

***Press Release:

Friday afternoon, 01-19-24, Camden County sheriff’s deputies from the County-Wide Patrol Division responded to an address in the 2000 block of North Highway 7 in the Greenview area to locate a subject with active warrants.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the homeowner who allowed them entry into the residence. Deputies observed drug paraphernalia while inside the house. Deputies then located several wanted subjects hiding in the home. Deputies located 31-year-old Joseph F Gibbs of Sunrise Beach and 41-year-old Kiefer L Renfro of Kansas City hiding under a bed in the residence.

Camden County sheriff’s detectives then applied for and were granted a search warrant for the home based on the drug paraphernalia seized. During the service of the search warrant detectives seized drug paraphernalia commonly used in the distribution of narcotics including pipes, scales, baggies, bongs, several firearms, ammunition and over a half pound of methamphetamine.

40-year-old Treva J Trower of Camdenton was arrested and charged with the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and later posted a $75,000 bond. She will appear in the Camden County Associate Court in February.

Joseph F Gibbs was arrested on four outstanding warrants and charged with the Class B Felony of 2nd Degree Drug Trafficking. He was transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is being held on a $250,000 bond for the trafficking charge and over $7,000 bond on the outstanding warrants.

Kiefer L Renfro was arrested on an active parole violation warrant and charged with the Class B Felony of 2nd Degree Drug Trafficking. He was transported to the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

Additional charges are expected pending the results of additional search warrants on other items seized during this investigation.

A reminder that these charges are merely allegations of wrongdoing. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.