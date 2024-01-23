Closings And Cancellations For Jan 23rd Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Tue. Jan 23rd, 2024
Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 23rd, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..
(As of 5AM 01/23)
Schools Closed:
Camdenton R-3
Crocker R-2
Clarksburg C-2
Cole Camp R-1
Cole Country R-5
Dallas R-1
Dixon R-1
Dogwood Hills State School Eldon
Eldon Head Start
Hickory R-1
High Point R-3
Iberia R-5
Laclede R-1 & Joel E. Barber
Laquey R-3
Macks Creek R-5
Miller R-3
Morgan R-2
Richland R-4
St. Elizabeth R-4
Stoutland R-2
Swedeborg R-3
Schools That Are Virtual:
Climax Springs R-4
Eldon R-1
Lebanon R-3
Maries R-1 & R-2
Morgan R-1
School of the Osage R-2
Warsaw R-9
Schools Running Snow Routes:
California R-1
Waynesville R-6
Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:
Community For Christ – Closed
Business Closures/Event Cancellations:
Osage Beach Senior Center – Closed
Versailles Senior Center – Closed
Westside Senior Center – Closed
If you have a closing or cancellation you’d like for us to publish or announce, please email it to newsroom@krmsradio.com.
