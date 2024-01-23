Closings And Cancellations For Jan 23rd Are On KRMSRADIO.COM

Here’s a look at the closings and cancellations across the Lake Area for January 23rd, from the KRMS Radio & TV Studios…..

(As of 5AM 01/23)

Schools Closed:

Camdenton R-3

Crocker R-2

Clarksburg C-2

Cole Camp R-1

Cole Country R-5

Dallas R-1

Dixon R-1

Dogwood Hills State School Eldon

Eldon Head Start

Hickory R-1

High Point R-3

Iberia R-5

Laclede R-1 & Joel E. Barber

Laquey R-3

Macks Creek R-5

Miller R-3

Morgan R-2

Richland R-4

St. Elizabeth R-4

Stoutland R-2

Swedeborg R-3

Schools That Are Virtual:

Climax Springs R-4

Eldon R-1

Lebanon R-3

Maries R-1 & R-2

Morgan R-1

School of the Osage R-2

Warsaw R-9

Schools Running Snow Routes:

California R-1

Waynesville R-6

Government & Non-Profit Closures/Cancellations:

Community For Christ – Closed

Business Closures/Event Cancellations:

Osage Beach Senior Center – Closed

Versailles Senior Center – Closed

Westside Senior Center – Closed

