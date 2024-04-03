Camden EMA Says “Not Bad Damage” Following Monday’s Strong Storms

Following the series of strong storms that blew across the lake area Monday night, it was time to head out into the field to gather up storm reports.

“What we’ve found so far was a few medium sized trees down across some roadways, water flowing over the low water crossings,” says Camden County Emergency Management Director Samantha Henley.

She tells KRMS News there was one report of a large tree uprooted onto a barn and some washout along gravel roadways, but all in all, the lake area seemed to dodge the brunt of any serious damage…“A few of our neighboring counties weren’t so lucky, so we intend to extend our surge program out to them in case they need help with cleanup, such as Pulaski County, but yeah…I would say that Camden County was very fortunate this time.”

The Camden County E-O-C activated late Monday night and was expected de-activate Tuesday night following the gathering of damage reports.