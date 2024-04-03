Latest Flu Numbers Show 14 Cases In Miller With Handful In Camden & Morgan.

Figures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services indicate that there were 14 reported cases of influenza for week-12, ending March 23rd in Miller County, with only three cases reported in Camden County and two cases reported in Morgan.

All totaled for the flu season, there have been 995 cases reported in the lake area…551 in Miller, 291 in Camden and 153 in Morgan.

Statewide, as of the end of week-12, there had been just under 88,000 cases reported with 108 deaths at least partially attributed to influenza.