Osage Beach “Will Move On” Following Defeat Of Use Tax Request

In Osage Beach, propositions to implement a local use-tax for online and out-of-state purchases and getting rid of the elected collector’s position in favor of distributing the duties to current city staff both failed at the ballot boxes.

Mayor Michael Harmison says, despite the issues failing, it’s still business as usual for the city.

“The people spoke. Umm…raising taxes is always difficult, um, I was hoping that the use tax would go through….to set a level playing field with the local businesses…however the voters decided not so, it is what it is.”

The use tax was shot down 175-101 while disposing of the collector’s position was shot down 146-127.