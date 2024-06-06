Camden Sheriff Says “Don’t Click Spam Link Text” About Conceal Carry Renewals

What seemingly sounds like the lake area scam of the day report comes from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tony Helms says the scam involves text messages claiming to be from the sheriff’s office warning that your concealed carry permit is about to expire. A link is provided which, likely, takes you to a payment window.

You are advised not to click on the link, delete the text and block the number.

Sheriff’s offices in other states, including Colorado and North Carolina, are also reporting the same kind of scam.