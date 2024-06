A Waynesville man is dead following a fiery crash late Wednesday night in the 25-thousand block of highway-17 in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol says the car driven by 24-year-old Terry Marshall ran off the roadway, struck a culvert and then traveled off a concrete retaining wall before overturning, striking a building and catching on fire.

It’s unknown if Marshall was wearing a seat belt at the time.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.