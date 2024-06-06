Truman Dam Set To Close Roadway For Final Time As Last Tainter Gate Gets Repair Work Done

The roadway above Truman Dam is soon going to be closed to traffic.

That’s the word coming down according to KRMS’s Captain Bob May who says the work will mean alternate routes for motorists for an undetermined length of time.

“They’re going to be closing the roadway over the dam, because they’ve got some work to do. Necessary rehabilitation of the Tainter Gate #3, which is the last of the 4 gates to undergo their essential maintenance on a regular basis.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will put the “road closed” signs out on the dam starting on the 17th of this month.

Highways 7 and 65 are the suggested alternate routes.

It’s hoped that the work will be done and the roadway above the dam re-opened to traffic by sometime in mid-December.