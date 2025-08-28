Camdenton Announces Street Closure

CAMDENTON CITY PRESS RELEASE

Please be advised that Poplar Street will be closed at the West Highway 54 junction starting, August 29, 2025 to allow for Stockman Construction to do utility work in that area.

We anticipate the road closure from early morning and re-opening the road early afternoon of the same day.

Residents need to make plans to use an alternate route via Ha Ha Tonka Road to Roofener St and back to Poplar or Illinois Street SW to Cedar St to Keeney St and back to Poplar St. (see map for alternate routes in green).

If you have any questions you may call 573-346-3600 or 573-346-7293.