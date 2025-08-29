Lake Area Joint Public Safety Urges Immediate 911 Activation

When seconds count, don’t wait, immediately call 9-1-1…especially in the case of a missing person. That’s the message sent out by a lake area coalition of fire districts, EMS agencies and law enforcement.

Too many times, according to EMS, there are significant delays in 9-1-1 activation which plays a vital role in getting first responders with valuable resources to the scene.

The joint public safety coalition also says, in addition to calling 9-1-1 right away, there are some other proactive measures to take before an emergency happens. They include knowing where your children are at all times, enforcing rules such as the use of lifejackets whenever near a body of water, keeping access points to swimming pools locked at all times and encouraging all adults to also enforce rules as a team effort.

More tips are available by contacting your local first responders and online at krmsradio.com.

