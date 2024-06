The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is back in session tonight with several agenda items to take care of.

In addition to the regular monthly reports and a time set aside for citizen’s participation, the board will also consider liquor license renewals, mayoral appointments and a couple promotions from within the ranks.

A closed session also appears on the agenda to consider personnel.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, tonight in city hall, begins at 6:00.