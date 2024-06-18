Area First Responders Working On Blood Drive With CBCO Next Monday

First responders from around the Osage Beach area are hoping that the blood will really be flowing next week.

It’s the Fourth Annual “Osage Beach Boots, Badges and Bandages Community Challenge” Blood Drive…an effort to collect as many donations as possible to help supply the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Those who give can earmark their donations to ‘team police’ or ‘team fire’ with the bottom line being the life you save with your donation just may be a family member, a friend, colleague or a neighbor.

All types of blood are needed and the friendly competition to see which team of first responders can collect the most donations is set to run from 9-3 next Monday, the 24th, at Osage Beach City Hall.

Learn more here: https://www.cbco.org/bootsandbadges/