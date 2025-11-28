Camdenton BOA To Discuss Rezoning Of Property & Hiring Police Officer Tuesday

What appears to be a short agenda awaits the Camdenton Board of Aldermen’s next regular meeting.

The board will meet on Tuesday with the first reading of an ordinance seeking to rezone a piece of property at Evans and Jack Crowell roads from multi-family residential to C-2 highway commercial.

A public hearing on the proposed rezoning will be held before the board will consider that first reading.

The board will also consider the hiring of a police officer to fill the city’s one vacancy.

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday night in city hall, will begin at 6:00.