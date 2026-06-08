Royals Pickup Win Over Minnesota But Bobby Witt Faces Soreness In Knee

Well, good news and bad news for the Royals this weekend up in Minnesota.

Let’s start with the good a couple of wins against the Twins this weekend.

Noah Cameron, the southpaw, was terrific Sunday. 6 shutout innings, 7 strikeouts, a lot of run on three hits.

The bullpen would make it a lot closer, but the Royals hang on six to five.

Starling Marte, the late spring addition to the outfield, hits his first home run of the season.

It came in the 5th inning.

A big lift for Kansas City, a three run shot for Marte and they would leave the weekend feeling good about their on field product.

But here’s the bad news.

Shortstop Bobby Witt goes 0 for 4 in the ball game with three strikeouts.

Would exit the ball game with right knee soreness.

Was hoping to get to today’s off day and be good to go moving forward, but apparently the discomfort too much.

We will certainly stay on top of his status as the rest of the week goes on.